China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. CLSA upgraded China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Telecom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of CHA stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. China Telecom has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.612 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.59. China Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in China Telecom during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in China Telecom by 228.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in China Telecom by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

