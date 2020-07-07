Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading Up 6.9%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX)’s share price was up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 16,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 33,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

About Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. provides seeding and planting equipment in Canada. The company offers CX-6 SMART Seeder, a seeding tool. It is also involved in the software development activities. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

