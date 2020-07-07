Couchain (COU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Couchain has a market cap of $6,001.54 and $3,970.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Couchain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.92 or 0.05012875 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

