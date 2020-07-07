Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.58, approximately 1,000,062 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,178,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

