Cryptaur (CPT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,801.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $8,801.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.92 or 0.05012875 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.