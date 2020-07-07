Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. 312,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,200. The stock has a market cap of $651.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.19. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 103.99% and a negative net margin of 959.08%. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 7,500 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 693.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 76,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 137.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,774,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

