CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. 1,200,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,822. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $241.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.42.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 198,002 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 88,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 287,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.