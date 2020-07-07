Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.78.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,579,000 after buying an additional 279,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,354,000 after buying an additional 420,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.