Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40, approximately 5,330,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,671,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,885,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,000. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares makes up 2.0% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 23.20% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

