Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ENI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ENI by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ENI by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 8.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of E stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. 381,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,395. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

