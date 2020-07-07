Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.40. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,465,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,528. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

