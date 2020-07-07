Eqtec (LON:EQT) Shares Down 6.3%

Eqtec Plc (LON:EQT)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), approximately 41,859,051 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 11,390,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.24.

About Eqtec (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc converts biomass and waste into synthetic gas to generate electricity and heat in the United Kingdom. It engages in sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects, as well as O&M services. The company was formerly known as REACT Energy plc and changed its name to EQTEC plc in February 2017.

