Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $68.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 255.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. 1,273,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,153. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

