EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $85.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.11 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $122.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $419.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $444.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $471.33 million, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVOP. BidaskClub raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. 384,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,775. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Mark A. Chancy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EVO Payments by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

