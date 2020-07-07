Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

FANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Fanhua in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fanhua by 17.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,053 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the first quarter worth about $340,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth about $11,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANH traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.02. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

