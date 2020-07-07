First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens raised shares of First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of FBMS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.37. 70,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,072. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $460.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $15,175,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 638,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 157,525 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,851,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

