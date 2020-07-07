First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce sales of $121.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.60 million to $125.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $106.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $498.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $526.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $480.60 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $492.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.83 million.

FRME has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lowered First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 164,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,722. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.5% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Merchants by 12.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in First Merchants by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.