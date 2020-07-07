First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). First Solar reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

First Solar stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.41. 3,471,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,572. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. First Solar has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $69.24.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,838.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,997.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock worth $1,807,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 108,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

