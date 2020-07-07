First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.21 Million

Equities analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post sales of $545.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.87 million and the highest is $753.47 million. First Solar posted sales of $584.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of FSLR traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. 3,471,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,572. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 133.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,278 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,360,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $38,406,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 39.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,432.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,311 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

