Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to announce sales of $4.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $3.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.63% and a negative return on equity of 72.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 328,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.82. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 293,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

