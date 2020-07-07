Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 556,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.79. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $98.89.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

