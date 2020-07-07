Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce $104.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $105.44 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $128.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $417.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.10 million to $420.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $457.75 million, with estimates ranging from $456.20 million to $459.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $106.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on FORR. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 28,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.63 million, a PE ratio of 203.33 and a beta of 0.95. Forrester Research has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

