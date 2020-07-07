FYDcoin One Day Volume Reaches $85.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $313,077.74 and approximately $85.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000504 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 484,771,893 coins and its circulating supply is 465,734,973 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

