G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report sales of $347.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.90 million to $420.60 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $643.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 227,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 1,320,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.59.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

