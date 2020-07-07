Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Garibaldi Resources Corp (CVE:GGI) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79, 88,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 149,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a current ratio of 20.11, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 million and a PE ratio of -15.19.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGI)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the E&L project, which is located at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

