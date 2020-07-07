Gifto (GTO) Reaches Market Cap of $7.48 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, BiteBTC, CPDAX and CoinTiger. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $4.63 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.02006584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00174224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00059795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00111720 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Allbit, Bibox, Bancor Network, Coinnest, CPDAX, Bittrex, Binance, Kryptono, Upbit, Bithumb, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

