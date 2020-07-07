Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $14.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.47.
LAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 57,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 109.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.
About Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.
