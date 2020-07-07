Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.86 Million

Brokerages expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to announce sales of $98.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.10 million and the lowest is $89.68 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $194.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $667.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $694.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $864.95 million, with estimates ranging from $836.93 million to $925.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Globus Medical stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,390. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,235,000 after acquiring an additional 115,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,092.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,454,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 154,586 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.