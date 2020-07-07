Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.73.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $66,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,074.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,394,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,641,263 shares of company stock valued at $579,294,830.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSE GO traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $44.08. 1,925,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

