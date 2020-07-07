Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

HLIO traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $36.29. 83,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.23. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

