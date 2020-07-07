Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Up 2.5%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HEMO)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), 2,732,130 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.07).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $23.42 million and a PE ratio of -15.50.

Get Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.40) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing CDX bi-specific antibody, an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning undergoing bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants and/or for relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia patients; and Hu-PHEC, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.