HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $368,957.83 and $1,555.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.02009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00175100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00059833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00112389 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,009,938 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

