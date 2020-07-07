Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HESM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

HESM traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. 252,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. Hess Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $326.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.75.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 360,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $2,373,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.