HEX (HEX) One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $799.43 million and $1.26 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEX has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00342810 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011262 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016148 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 239,379,399,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,842,619,079 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

