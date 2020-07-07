Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $238.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

