HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.43 Million

Brokerages expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to announce sales of $195.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.93 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $163.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $805.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $809.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $966.30 million, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $982.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

HUBS traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.13. 751,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,968. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.76 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,087.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,985. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 65.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

