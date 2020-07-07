HyperCash Hits One Day Volume of $23.63 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00012933 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Bithumb and Gate.io. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $53.71 million and $23.63 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.02007658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00174556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00059724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00112467 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,680,962 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Allcoin, Kucoin, Bithumb, Huobi, Cryptopia, Coinnest, HitBTC, ZB.COM, EXX, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

