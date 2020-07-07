IDEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,923.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and $94,923.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.02009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00175100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00059833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00112389 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,251,085 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

