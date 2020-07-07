IDEX Membership Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $170.53 or 0.01836113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $341,061.63 and $1,160.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045425 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.05018919 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031985 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001938 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

