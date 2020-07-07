Ignis Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Ignis has a market cap of $17.19 million and $726,244.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, STEX, Coinbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Indodax, Coinbit, STEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

