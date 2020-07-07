iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA) Trading Up 11.1%

iLOOKABOUT Corp (CVE:ILA)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 243,142 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 101,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

iLOOKABOUT Company Profile (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software, data analytics, data aggregation, and visual intelligence company in Canada and the United States. It is involved in collecting, processing, and geo-coding street-level image data. The company's solutions include GeoViewPort, a real property focused Web-based application that targets the property assessment and appraisal industry by enabling desktop review of properties, as well as data verification, workflow management, field inspection, and street level photography solutions; and StreetScape, an imagery and real property focused Web-based application.

