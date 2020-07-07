Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Ingevity stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,534. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingevity by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 38.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 22.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 115,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

