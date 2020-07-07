Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 3,684 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 233,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

