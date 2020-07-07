Jackpot Digital (CVE:JP) Stock Price Up 15%

Jackpot Digital Inc (CVE:JP) shares rose 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 101,888 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 193,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76.

About Jackpot Digital (CVE:JP)

Jackpot Digital Inc develops and provides electronic table games. The company offers multi-player gaming products, such as poker and casino games. It also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. The company's iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; 16 slot machine games with 5-reels, and 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.