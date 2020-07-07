Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Down 2.9%

Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 177,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 162,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market cap of $61.54 million and a PE ratio of -10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Get Japan Gold alerts:

In other news, insider Southern Arc Minerals Inc. sold 3,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,182,500.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on gold and copper exploration activities in Japan. As of October 24, 2018, its property portfolio consisted of approximately 17 projects covering an area of 71,529 hectares with 216 prospecting rights licenses. Japan Gold Corp. has strategic alliance with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.