Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Down 9.1%

Kore Potash PLC (LON:KP2)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), 1,415,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash permit located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

