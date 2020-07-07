Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Trading Up 1.1%

Kyocera Corp (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)’s share price was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $54.97, approximately 16,137 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyocera Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

