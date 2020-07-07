Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $7.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUNMF. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 79,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,951. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

