MarteXcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $15,672.44 and $24.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017302 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008737 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005099 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032255 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,114,646 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.