Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

MESA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 614,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

